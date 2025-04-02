Adam Wright, chief executive officer of Pilot Company, is serving on Emerald Youth Foundation’s board of trustees.

Wright, who began his leadership role with Emerald Youth in January 2025, is deeply passionate about his and Pilot’s role in showing people they matter at every turn.

“Pilot is the great company it is today because of our incredible team members and guests. Our hometown of Knoxville has always been and will continue to be part of Pilot’s journey,” Wright said. “We know when we invest in our communities and lift people up, we’re helping to build a stronger, more vibrant future for everyone here.”

As a longtime business executive who also played professional football for two years with the New York Giants, Wright took the helm as Pilot’s CEO in 2023 and understands the value of mentorship, discipline and service. His leadership philosophy, which is rooted in faith, family and people-centered strategies, aligns with Emerald Youth Foundation’s mission to ensure every child in every Knoxville neighborhood has the opportunity to live a full life.

“Giving back to the community isn’t just important to Pilot, it’s personal to me,” Wright said. “I am grateful to be part of Emerald Youth and the difference it’s making with thousands of young people in Knoxville. I especially appreciate Emerald’s faith-centered focus. Surrendering my life to Christ was the most important decision I ever made, and being connected with Emerald is a small way I can continue serving the Lord.”

Pilot has a longstanding partnership with Emerald Youth Foundation, investing in programs that provide educational resources, mentorship opportunities and faith-based development for Knoxville’s youth. Through financial support, volunteer efforts and fostering other partnerships within the community, Pilot’s team members have played a key role in promoting a brighter future for young people in Knoxville and beyond.

“Adam’s leadership reflects the values that are most important to us at Emerald Youth,” said Steve Diggs, president and CEO of Emerald Youth Foundation. “His commitment to building relationships, his faith and his dedication to service make him a powerful advocate for the next generation in our city.”

Pilot’s ongoing collaboration with Emerald Youth Foundation exemplifies the power of businesses stepping beyond their corporate roles to become active, engaged community leaders. When companies like Pilot prioritize giving and volunteering, they create a ripple effect that strengthens families, schools, neighborhoods and the city at large.

“Strong community partnerships create lasting change,” said Diggs. “When businesses and individuals come together with a shared vision, we can open doors of opportunity. Pilot has been a faithful partner in this work, and we are grateful for their leadership in helping build a stronger Knoxville.”

Information and quotes provided by Pilot Corporation and Emerald Youth Foundation.

