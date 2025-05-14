The Tennessee Theatre will hold its second annual Marquee Awards, celebrating high school musical theater in the region on Sunday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at the theatre. The event will be hosted once again by Broadway star and Central High School alum Bailey McCall and will feature 21 schools from East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. The Marquee Awards are dedicated to supporting the talents, education and opportunities of students to build a strong and inclusive theater community.

“We’re thrilled to host the second annual Marquee Awards,” said Becky Hancock, executive director of the Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation. “It gives our community the chance to recognize the talented young students in East Tennessee and the region, as well as promote theater arts education in schools.”

“Seeing this program’s tremendous growth in the past year has been remarkable,” said Mary Adkins, director of education and outreach for the Tennessee Theatre Foundation. “We can’t wait to welcome over 900 students, as well as their educators, parents and supporters to the Theatre for another exciting Marquee Awards ceremony.”

The Tennessee Theatre’s membership in The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, allows the Marquee Awards’ outstanding lead male and female winners to attend The Jimmy Awards, which are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement in high school musical theater.

The Marquee Awards is supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Arts & Culture Alliance, Knox County and the Clarence Brown Theatre at the University of Tennessee.

