Congratulations to these South-Doyle High School HOSA students. They won 1st place and $1,000 for SD HOSA through Metro Drug Coalition with their PSA on a Vape Free Future. Their ideas are being crafted into a professional PSA.

Pictured above are: Webster Bailey, director of development for Metro Drug Coalition; students Aliyah Revels, Catalina Gordon, Kendall Lee, Natalie Smithers; Tiffany McCarrell, nursing career CTE teacher and HOSA advisor; Felicia Rhodes, health science CTE teacher and HOSA advisor; SDHS principal Dr. Brad Carr.