The Grace Christian Academy competed in the Worldstrides Heritage Choral Festival in Orlando this April, receiving Gold Superior Ratings and the highest scores in the 1A division in all three categories: Ensemble, Men’s Choir and Women Singers.

GCA junior Lily Walsh received the Ovation Award, recognizing a student who has made a significant contribution to their music program beyond the performance stage.

Based upon their Festival performance and scores, they received an invitation to perform in the Festival of Gold Concert in Carnegie Hall, New York City, next spring.

During the Ensemble tour of Orlando, they auditioned and were chosen to perform at Universal on the waterfront at City Walk.

Although the students visited Kennedy Space Center, Medieval Times and Universal Studios, the highlight of the trip was the opportunity to lead the morning worship service at Liberty Baptist Church in Orlando while on tour.

Melissa Porier, vocal & worship arts director, expressed her deep pride in this group of GCA representatives: “I am very proud of this wonderful group of students and how well they have done this year.”

