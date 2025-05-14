Adam Wilson gives $24,000 each year to a Knox County teacher. He says he prays about the recipient that he should choose. This year, Holston teacher Nikki Halco and her prayer warriors were praying too, not for Adam Wilson’s check but for a solution to situation that might leave Nikki homeless.

In August 2024, Nikki describes living under the weight of fear and anxiety like never before, facing the terrifying possibility of homelessness. She shares, “My husband and I had purchased our home from my father, but we never officially changed the title. When my dad passed away without a will, my stepsisters took us to court — fighting to take not only our home but my mother’s as well. And they won. We were forced to countersue in order to keep the roof over our heads.

Nikki has a true testimonial of despair, faith and hope. At the beginning of 2025, she felt called to take for Ephesians 6:11 ““Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” She became a warrior, a prayer warrior. She felt God tell her to stop dwelling on her circumstances but start interceding for His people.

She obeyed and says what she has witnessed since is nothing short of supernatural.

Then last week, Nikki received an email that said her stepsisters were willing to settle if she could come up with $22,000 in 30 days.

The new spiritual self-assurance moved Nikki to believe there would be a solution to her situation and she stepped out in faith, making phone calls, scheduling home repairs and moving forward as if the miracle was already in motion.

And then it happened.

On May 9, 2025, Adam Wilson Realty, along with leaders from the school district, and representatives from the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, walked into Nikki Halco’s school and presented her with a check for $24,000, the exact amount needed to save her home after her commitment to tithing.

Her response: “What people didn’t hear me tell Adam is ‘God just used you to save my family from being homeless.’ Had I not been in shock I would have praised the Lord more in the moment! I was kind of speechless.”

Nikki not only credits Adam Wilson’s prayers for discernment, but also the people of her church, Faith Promise, who have stood in prayer with them.

Nikki credits her journey with giving her a deeper compassion for her students experiencing homelessness. She said her heart has been opened with empathy so she doesn’t just teach them out of a place of sympathy, but from a place of understanding.

“Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to His power at work within us…” — Ephesians 3:20

