During the last week of April, the Blount County campus of Pellissippi State Community College hosted the largest group to date for New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center‘s Darkness to Light Stewards of Children training.

Stewards of Children trademarked training is free of charge to our community. It is a child sexual abuse prevention curriculum that is evidenced-informed and focuses on educating adults. Darkness to Light provides trainings that are approved for accredited continuing education hours for different professionals, including educators, nurses, social workers, counselors, law enforcement and more. This is a great opportunity for our students to earn credentials supporting their career goals!

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.