Farragut High School is excited to announce two new 2025-26 head coaches for track: Garrett Jones, cross country; and Charles Bell, track and field. Both are currently assistant coaches for head coach Chelsea Osborne, who is retiring at the end of this month from coaching at FHS.

Both Coach Jones and Coach Bell have multiple years of experience as cross country and track & field assistants at Farragut High School and have been key parts of two boys cross country state championships and multiple top 10 state finishes in both sports. Garrett Jones ran both track and cross Country while attending Millikan University in Illinois; Charles Bell, who currently teaches physical education at West Hills Elementary School, was a track and field athlete while attending Mount Olive College in North Carolina.

As a true team sport, Garrett Jones will also serve as an assistant coach for Coach Bell in track and field, and Charles Bell will serve as an assistant coach for Coach Jones in cross country.

