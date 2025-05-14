Spring Sports

The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all Spring sports.

Baseball

May 20-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Murfreesboro, TN

May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class 1A
Division I Class 2A
Division I Class 3A
Division I Class 4A
Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Lacrosse

May 10-16, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
TBD

May 10-17, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
TBD

Girls’ Lacrosse

May 10-17, 2025
TBD

Soccer

May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
Division I Class AAA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

May 21-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Softball

May 20-23, 2025
Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU

Boys’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Track and Field

May 14-15, 2025
Class A Decathlon
Class AA Decathlon
Class AAA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN

May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Decathlon
Division II-AA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Track and Field

May 14, 2025
Class A Pentathlon
Class AA Pentathlon
Class AAA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville

May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Pentathlon
Division II-AA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Unified Track and Field

May 22, 2025
Unified Track Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN

