The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all Spring sports.

Baseball

May 20-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Murfreesboro, TN

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class 1A

Division I Class 2A

Division I Class 3A

Division I Class 4A

Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Lacrosse

May 10-16, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

TBD

May 10-17, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

TBD

Girls’ Lacrosse

May 10-17, 2025

TBD

Soccer

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

Division I Class AAA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

May 21-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Softball

May 20-23, 2025

Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU

Boys’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Track and Field

May 14-15, 2025

Class A Decathlon

Class AA Decathlon

Class AAA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Decathlon

Division II-AA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Track and Field

May 14, 2025

Class A Pentathlon

Class AA Pentathlon

Class AAA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Pentathlon

Division II-AA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Unified Track and Field

May 22, 2025

Unified Track Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN

