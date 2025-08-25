Take my word for it, football openers are not all the same. This one has a curious feel. Tennessee and Syracuse have new people in key roles. Anything could happen. High drama is possible.

Few opening games are actual main events. This would be medium large if it wasn’t for Texas and Arch Manning at Ohio State in the same noon Saturday slot (ABC for the Vols, Fox for the Longhorns).

Tennessee fans have no real way of knowing what the Volunteers will be. The defense is almost certain to be good. It could be great. The offense is short on clarity. There is obvious talent but minimum proof.

My farmer friend says the proverbial hay is in the barn but we don’t know if it is quality alfalfa or marred by thistles and thorns. Josh Heupel says the Vols have prepared properly. We’ve been told hitting was limited in practice to reduce the risk of injuries.

Excitement is down a notch from this time last year. There is nothing like all that hype about Nico. Joey Aguilar may actually be a better team leader but we won’t have dependable evidence until the third week. We do know this is too early to tell where the season is going.

Some like the thought of “neutral site” Atlanta. Others wonder why not big, beautiful Neyland Stadium with convenient tailgating and the Vol Walk and all those new Dr. Danny enhancements for fans.

Let’s be honest – nothing beats the pageantry of a good football weekend at the University of Tennessee. The Aflac Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be different but figures to be a fair substitute.

UT coaches like the footprint in Georgia. Red clay is fertile recruiting ground.

Nobody is saying much about Syracuse. It had a 10-3 record last season (same as the Vols but in a different world). It won seven close games. It upset Miami on the final Saturday of the season.

Syracuse lost a lot of capable players. Quarterback Kyle McCord finished 10th in Heisman voting. New QB for the Orange is veteran Notre Dame backup Steve Angeli. He is said to be talented. He is precise. In his time with the Irish, he threw 10 touchdown passes with only one interception. Under fire, he has far less experience than Aguilar.

Offensive linemen Terrence Ferguson is a good story. The Georgia native started one game in three years at Alabama, switched to Florida State last year and is now an Orangeman.

Tight end Dan Villari, one-time Michigan quarterback, is the rare player to have passed, received and rushed for a touchdown and been credited with a tackle. You can use that information to impress your neighborhood coffee club.

Syracuse’s defense is to be determined.

Tennessee has several questions in need of answers. How much more will Heupel use his tight ends? Will Mike Matthews prove to be the missing link among wide receivers? Can freshman David Sanders do more than hold his own at right offensive tackle?

Is Boo Carter far enough out of the team doghouse to contribute? He might make a difference.

In answer to a reader’s valid question, Tennessee’s kicking game appears better than solid. Long snapper Bennett Brady is the only newcomer. He has been waiting three years for the opportunity.

Brady has a famous name in his background. Morgan Cox, long snapper for the Tennessee Titans (Baltimore before that), preceded Bennett at Evangelical Christian High School in Memphis.

When Brady showed an interest in football, Cox became his mentor.

“He taught me and my older brother how to long snap… I have been working with him for about nine years… It’s been awesome to just have that relationship with him.”

Cox was Tennessee’s long snapper from 2007-2009. It’s all in the family.

Preliminary victory: Honorary captains will oversee the coin toss. Vol representative Al Wilson was a linebacker leader of the 1998 national champions and is in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Syracuse captain Keith Bulluck played 10 years for the Tennessee Titans. Claim to fame? He’s in the Tennessee sports hall of fame.

Changes at Neyland: The Vols major changes for home games this season are all listed at https://utsports.com/news/2025/8/21/football-new-neyland-stadium-preserved-by-pilot-initiatives-coming-this-fall.

