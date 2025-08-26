David Merle White, 80, of Farragut, Tennessee, passed away at home on Thursday, August 21, 2025. He was a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the governing board of the town of Farragut. He was elected in 2022 from the South Ward.

Mayor Ron Williams said, “David was a pillar of the Farragut community, and his loss is profoundly felt by all who knew him.”

Town Administrator David Smoak announced Mr. White’s passing to the staff: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his beloved wife, Sandy, and their family during this incredibly difficult time. David’s legacy of dedication and service to our community will always be remembered,” he wrote.

David and Sandy White were high school classmates, voted Mr. and Miss FHS in 1964. After their marriage, David worked as a machinist at Y-12 before embarking on a 40-year career in commercial and residential real estate development. The full obituary is here.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 27, at Click Funeral Home in Farragut. A memorial service will follow.