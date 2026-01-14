Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl, the academic tournament showcasing students from 44 high schools across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, has begun its 42nd season.

New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET on East Tennessee PBS here through March 19, 2026.

Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl features students from public, private, parochial, and home schools in Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as Whitley County in Kentucky.

Each game is a single-elimination match. Winning teams advance through the bracket until the final two compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a cash stipend in the championship game.

Winners in Bold Type

Mon., 1/12/26: Christian Academy Knoxville vs Grace Christian Academy

Tues., 1/13/26: Gatlinburg-Pittman High School vs Midway High School

Competing Wednesday, January 14 – Tuesday, January 20:

Wed., 1/14/2026: Gibbs High School vs Greeneville High School

Thurs., 1/15/2026: Tellico Plains High School vs Unicoi County High School

Fri., 1/16/2026: Karns High School vs Knoxville West High School

Mon., 1/19: Corbin KY High School vs Tennessee High School

Tues., 1/20: Knox Central High School vs Seymour High School

