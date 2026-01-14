Camp registration opens today, January 14, 2026. Register by February 16 to receive Early Bird pricing of $100 off your chosen program!

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has lots of exciting things planned for the coming summer, and we hope you’ll join us. Whether you want to stay a few nights, a few weeks, or only come in the day, there is a program for you.

Program Details and Offerings: here.

Oh, not a Girl Scout.

Well, if your girl is ready for fun adventures and to start creating the world she wants to see, she’s ready to be a Girl Scout today. Visit girlscoutcsa.org or text “JOIN” to 59618 to learn more.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

