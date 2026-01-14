Blueberries for Sal, by Robert McCloskey, is a favorite children’s book, set in the Maine woods, following a girl named Sal and her mother as they go blueberry picking. Who else is blueberry picking nearby? A mother bear and her cub mirror the family bonds of Sal and her mother.

This sweet story is geared for toddlers, preschoolers, and early readers in Kindergarten through 2nd Grade, featuring multiple themes. Here are three key ones that both parents and teachers can use to build reading skills.

The portrayal of the Maine wilderness fosters an appreciation for the outdoors.

Sal’s journey to independence symbolizes childhood growth and self-reliance.

The mistaken identity in the story emphasizes the innocence of childhood.

Robert McCloskey was an American author and illustrator whose most famous works, including Blueberries for Sal, Make Way for Ducklings, and One Morning in Maine, feature detailed illustrations and uplifting narratives that capture American life in New England.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column delves into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.