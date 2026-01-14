The Tennessee Sports Writers Association High School Basketball State Rankings were released Monday. Several state publications participated in the voting: The Tennessean in Nashville, the Knoxville News Sentinel, The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, The Daily Herald in Columbia, The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville, The Times Free Press in Chattanooga, The Mirror-Exchange in Milan, the Herald-Citizen in Cookeville, and Tri-Cities Sports.

Local teams listed in the top 10 for their division:

Boys Basketball

Class 3A

6. Fulton, Record: 11-4.

7. Alcoa, Record: 7-8.

Class 4A

2. Bearden, Record: 20-1.

4. Maryville, Record: 16-3.

Division II-A

1. Providence Christian Academy, Record: 13-5.

Division II-AA

1. Knoxville Webb, Record: 19-2.

3. Knoxville Catholic, Record: 14-3.

Girls Basketball

Class 1A

4. Coalfield Record: 14-4.

Class 2A

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman (2) 105 points. Record: 13-3.

Class 3A

10. Clinton, Record: 18-2.

Class 4A

2. Bearden, Record: 17-3.

4. Sevier County, Record: 11-3.

Division II-A

1. Christian Academy of Knoxville, Record: 17-2

5. The King’s Academy 12 points. Record: 16-4.

Division II-AA

1. Knoxville Webb Record: 12-5.

Each week, the TSSAA links will be included in the dropdown menu for every team in the state, making it easy to access game schedules and scores when a team uploads its score.

Every sport is listed. We list the links to basketball, but other sports can be found here.

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

The 2026 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Girls’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division IIAA, site TBD

March 11-14, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

Boys’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division II AA, site TBD

March 18-21, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.