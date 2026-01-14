GCA Swim competed in the Ray Bussard Invitational on December 13 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center (UT campus), joining more than 400 swimmers from across the region with 35 students of our own, including 26 middle schoolers and nine high schoolers.

The middle school boys earned 1st place in the 200-yard Medley Relay and 2nd place in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay (Landon Mai, AJ Whaley, Alex Knapper, Gabe Fonseca).

