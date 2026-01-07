Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl, an exciting academic tournament showcasing students from 44 high schools across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, will begin its 42nd season on Monday, January 12, 2026.

New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET on East Tennessee PBS here through March 19, 2026.

Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl features students from public, private, parochial, and home schools in Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as Whitley County in Kentucky.

Some schools entered two teams in the tournament. Teams of four students answer questions in Literature, Language, Math, Science, Art, Geography, Music, Sports, History, Religion, and other subjects.

Each game is a single-elimination match. Winning teams advance through the bracket until the final two compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a cash stipend in the championship game.

The “Threshold of Thirty-Two” will begin airing on February 5, 2026, followed by the “Smart Sixteen” on February 27, 2026, the “Educated Eight” on March 11, 2026, and the “Philosophical Four” on March 17, 2026. The championship game will air on March 19, 2026, with an encore presentation on March 20, 2026.

Watch each episode here.

Mon 1/12/2026 Christian Academy Knoxville vs Grace Christian Academy Tues 1/13/2026 Gatlinburg-Pittman High School vs Midway High School Wed 1/14/2026 Gibbs High School vs Greeneville High School Thurs 1/15/2026 Tellico Plains High School vs Unicoi County High School Fri 1/16/2026 Karns High School vs Knoxville West High School

The host and head-writer of Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl is Frank Murphy, who returns for his tenth season on the show. The director and producer is Chris Smith. The executive producer is Ernie Roberts. The president and CEO of East Tennessee PBS is Vickie Lawson.

Recent Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl champions include Webb School of Knoxville (2025), Hardin Valley Academy (2024), J. Frank White Academy (2023), Maryville High School (2022), Hardin Valley Academy (2021), Cedar Springs Homeschool (2020 and 2019), Webb School of Knoxville (2018), and Farragut High School (2017).

