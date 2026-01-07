“Heading down a rabbit hole” is one of my favorite sayings, made famous by Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, also one of my favorite books.

Alice follows a White Rabbit down a deep hole into the strange, nonsensical world of Wonderland, symbolizing a journey into the bizarre, the unknown, or deep engagement. Alice interacts with other characters, the Queen of Hearts and the Cheshire Cat, in the whimsical plot.

Many themes appear throughout the story, such as self-discovery and adventure.

Author Lewis Carroll was born Charles Lutwidge Dodgson on January 27, 1832, in Cheshire, England, the oldest of eleven children. He excelled in photography and mathematics (incorporating math puzzles into his stories), but is best known for his fantastical stories.

In addition to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, he followed with a sequel, Through the Looking Glass, introducing new characters and adventures. Later, he wrote the poem, The Hunting of Snark.

