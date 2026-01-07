We congratulate the Modern Woodmen Financial’s December Athletes of the Month: Blake Perkey and Kendall Stansbury, both from Grace Christian Academy.

Blake has had an outstanding high school career, excelling both on and off the field. A three-time All-Region selection, he has totaled over 1,300 career receiving yards and was named to the 2023 5Star Preps All Underclassman First Team. Blake is committed to Wheaton College, where he will continue his football career, and he also shines academically with a 32 ACT superscore (31 composite) and a 4.16 GPA.

Kendall delivered an exceptional district tournament performance with 44 kills on a .256 hitting percentage, nine aces, and 41 digs. A team captain and leader, she was named First Team All-District and District Middle Blocker of the Year for the third consecutive year. Kendall recently signed with Berry College, currently ranked third in NCAA Division III volleyball, and maintains a 3.47 GPA.

Included each week will be the TSSAA links in the dropdown menu for every team in the state, making it easy to access game schedules and scores when a team uploads its score.

Every sport is listed. We list the links to basketball, but other sports can be found here.

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

The 2026 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Girls’: March 5-7, 2026, for Division II A and Division IIAA, site TBD March 11-14, 2026, for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

Boys’: March 5-7, 2026, for Division II A and Division II AA, site TBD March 18-21, 2026, for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.