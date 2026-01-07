Pellissippi State Athletics is in basketball season now, but a look back at the soccer season reflects the outstanding success of the men’s and women’s soccer programs.

Men’s Soccer had another outstanding season, finishing 14-4. The team completed the back-to-back performance of Conference champions, Atlantic District Champions, and a national tournament qualifier at the #10 seed. Coach Tizaf was named the Atlantic Coach of the Year once again. This earned the team a chance to compete in Wichita, Kansas. The Panthers finished 0-2 in pool play against the #3 and #4 teams in the country, but continued to show growth into being an NJCAA national mainstay. Men’s Soccer athlete Alex Lachevre was named the second All-American in Men’s Soccer history and the third in Pellissippi State Athletics history.

Women’s Soccer posted a 12-4-2 record, marking its best performance in program history. Women’s soccer made it all the way to the conference championship game before eventually falling to Motlow. The Panthers would finish the season as conference runners-up. The team finished with seven all-conference selections, the most to date.

Facilities Update: If you have driven down Solway Road next to the Hardin Valley campus, you have undoubtedly seen the construction of the PSCC’s new soccer field. The teams are excited to move into this facility in the Spring.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

