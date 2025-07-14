In partnership with D1 Training, Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance of East Tennessee is excited to bring expert orthopedic care to Fountain City, combining trusted medical care with performance-focused training expertise.

This newest location will offer physician clinic hours, physical therapy and orthopedic urgent care, all in one convenient space. It is located at 4882 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville, and the number is 865-326-3961.

As with all TOA locations: Expert care. Peak performance. All under one roof.

Learn more about this new TOA location: here.

