The Knoxville Family Justice Center, in partnership with the state of Tennessee Child Support Office, 6th Judicial District, hosted the Fathers and Family FunFest on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Family Justice Center, 400 Harriet Tubman St.

The free event welcomed families from across the community to enjoy a day of celebration, connection and access to vital local resources.

The FunFest featured a creative “drive-in style” movie experience, where children watched Cars while seated in cardboard boxes designed as cars.

Volunteers from the University of Tennessee Kappa Delta alumni group, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crimes Unit and the Knoxville Family Justice Center helped prepare the colorful cardboard vehicles by painting and decorating them in advance.

Meanwhile, fathers and noncustodial parents explored resource tables hosted by more than 30 community organizations, each offering tools and information to help strengthen families and support co-parenting.

“We were honored to co-host an event that not only brought families together in a fun and meaningful way but also connected them to services that make a real difference,” said Michelle Clayton, executive director of the Knoxville Family Justice Center. “Our goal was to celebrate the importance of fatherhood while ensuring that families know where to turn for help and support if they need it.”

Kathy Solomon, resource coordinator for Child Support Services of Tennessee, 6th Judicial District, said “The overall event was a success in sharing information and helping everyone better understand what the other agencies offer. Our projected goal was to bring awareness to fathers and families who need services to become productive co-parents. All agencies and companies took time out of their busy schedules to make sure the community knows what’s available. By working together, we all can make a difference.”

Defendant who Fired at Trooper Sentenced to 18 Years

DA Charme Allen announces that prosecutors in the Major Crimes Unit obtained a conviction against a 31-year-old man who shot at a trooper following a high-speed chase.

In a plea hearing, Deputy District Attorney Sean McDermott and Assistant District Attorney Jordan Murray explained to the court that on January 12, 2025, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Morgan Snyder observed the man driving 97 miles-per-hour on Interstate 75 northbound in Loudon County.

When he was stopped, he pulled an assault rifle from his vehicle and fired at troopers. Details available here.

Notes & Quotes

Charme Allen , district attorney general, said her office’s Citizens Academy is back this fall and applications are officially open. Sign up here.

, district attorney general, said her office’s Citizens Academy is back this fall and applications are officially open. Sign up here. Taylor Bunc h has joined the Metro Drug Coalition as youth initiatives coordinator. She will focus on prevention programming for youth who are at high risk for substance misuse. Info: tbunch@metrodrug.org/

h has joined the Metro Drug Coalition as youth initiatives coordinator. She will focus on prevention programming for youth who are at high risk for substance misuse. Info: tbunch@metrodrug.org/ Five students from LMU Law have been selected as fellows for the 2025–2026 American Bar Association Legal Education Policing Practices Consortium Fellowship Program. Third-year law students Shaughnessy Foster, Britain Peele, Kameron Andrews, Matthew Mulholland and Aliya Alewine will represent LMU Law as part of a national cohort of fellows from Consortium-member law schools committed to advancing research and reform in policing and public safety.

In Memoriam

Douglas J. Loeffler, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on July 2, 2025, at the age of 93. He earned a degree in political science from the University of Florida in June 1954 and graduated from UF Law School in 1957. He began a career in criminal defense that would last more than 40 years.

A celebration of his life will be held at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, Tennessee, on July 19, 2025, at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place from 10-11. The full obituary is here.