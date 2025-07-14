The hippocampus (named after the Latin word for seahorse) is a small bundle of nerve cells found deep in the brain. It is responsible for short- and long-term memory, converting short-term memory to long-term memory, storing, organizing and retrieving memories, word memory-recall, and spatial memory (i.e. being aware of where you are and where you might be going).

All of this came about because it was noted on brain MRI that London taxi drivers had larger hippocampus volume than average. It was thought that it was due to the fact that the taxi driver had to pass a test recalling 26,000 London streets before given a license. In fact, the taxi driver, using his memory, had larger hippocampi as compared to London bus drivers who follow a set path. In addition, the more experienced taxi drivers had even a larger hippocampus as compared to the new guys. Conversely, when the taxi driver began using a GPS, the hippocampus volume decreased.

Further research since then has shown that:

Patients with Alzheimer’s and its precursor syndrome, Mild Cognitive Impairment, have decreased hippocampus volume Young adults doing memory intensive work, such as medical students, have large hippocampal volume Memory exercises can increase volume in all age groups studied And most interesting of all, is that physical aerobic exercise will increase hippocampus volume and improve memory.

So, that daily walk is doing more than exercise for the heart. It’s brain exercise too! Just remember to do it.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.

