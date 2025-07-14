At Second Harvest, we could not be more grateful for our volunteers, who contribute more than 30,000 volunteer hours annually — the equivalent of nearly 15 additional full-time employees! Plus, in the past fiscal year, our volunteers packed enough food to produce one million meals.

Second Harvest recognizes Lisa Burkett, one of its regulars, as the 2025 Volunteer of the Year. For the past five years, Lisa has provided dedicated work to Second Harvest in the place needed most: the warehouse. She enjoys the independence of sorting and packing donated goods during her three-hour shifts once or twice a week, providing thousands of meals to our neighbors over time.

“I started volunteering [at Second Harvest] more because I always felt welcomed and valued,” said Lisa.

According to our volunteer coordinator, Aaron Walton, “Lisa is always positive, brings a strong work ethic, collaborates to improve volunteer efficiency and is a reliable, kind and a bright presence on every shift.”

“I grew up really poor, and we didn’t go hungry, but I knew families that did in my neighborhood, so it means a lot to me,” Lisa said. “Now I’m retired, so I have time, and I want to give back.”

