The erosion in the Tennessee track and field program is real. Freshman standout Donna Douglas, second-team all-American, has transferred to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers announced her arrival.

Donna placed 16th in the women’s discus last month in the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon. She also put the shot and threw the hammer for the Lady Vols.

Dawson was third and fifth in the discus and shot in the under-20 age group in the world. Observers thought she had a bright future at Tennessee.

Dawson was twice track & field Gatorade high school athlete of the year in Arkansas. She is from Jonesboro. She owns the state record in the shot and discus. She won the National Junior Olympics in the shot put.

Dawson’s transfer is part of the disarray in the Tennessee track program. Her position coach, Erik Whitsitt, dropped off the UT staff in recent days under mysterious circumstances. At least two other assistants are gone.

Duane Ross, head coach and director of the overall program, has hired one replacement but offered no explanation of the turnover.

Tennessee men finished in a tie for 14th place in the recent NCAA outdoor event. Tennessee women failed to score.