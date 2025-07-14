HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: 30% tariffs on Mexico and EU. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines

Recent national events: Measles cases hit 25 year high after disease was irradicated. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

State headlines

Local headlines

Zoo Knoxville receives over 2,000 entries in naming the pups and kits contest: Joe the Sloth had the article about Zoo Knoxville’s new arrivals and now they have names:

Male red wolf pup: Copper

Female red wolf pup: Ember

Male bat-eared fox kit: Chester

Female bat-eared fox kit: Poppy

These pups and kits are part of a significant conservation milestone at Zoo Knoxville — six red wolf pups and six bat-eared fox kits were born here in April 2025. These births contribute to vital efforts to protect and preserve endangered species, including the critically endangered American red wolf, as part of the ongoing commitment to conservation.

Master Gardeners guided Collier Preserve Walk tomorrow: On Tuesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. a guided walk at Collier Preserve is a KCMG project located at 316 W. Emory Road. Parking is available at the Powell Branch Library next door.

Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park: City of Knoxville is offering free event for ages 2-12 every Wednesday in June and July, 10-1 p.m. This Wednesday’s Park Event is at Adair Park, 1807 Adair Dr. Each booth does an activity, craft or game. Details online or call 865-215-1705.

Weather: Deja Vu days … Hot, sunny, little chance of rain … According to the National Weather Service, today and Tuesday will be the same with about a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and highs in the mid 90s and nightly lows in the 70s.

