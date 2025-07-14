Danyra Nenninger, Knoxville, is the winner of the second Hero Kid Award, sponsored by KnoxTNToday, FirstBank, Food City and Wallace Real Estate.

Danyra has been resilient throughout her childhood to overcome many obstacles.

Entering foster care at 9 years of age, Danyra faced numerous challenges throughout her early life. The uncertainty and chaos of her situation weighed heavily on her, but instead of letting it defeat her, she found a strength and spirit to help others.

At the age of 12, Danyra was placed with a loving family who saw her potential. They provided her with stability, support and encouragement as she continued to develop her heart to help others.

Through various service projects, Danyra began a journey with the Boys and Girls Club Teen Job Training Program, participating in many opportunities to volunteer at charity runs, golf tournaments and family outreach events aiming to support other children facing hardships similar to her own.

Through the program, she learned early job skills working with animals in boarding at All Kreatures Pet Care and completing a nursing camp, earning her CPR certification as well.

While working to complete her senior year, Danyra Nenninger spent every Tuesday putting in volunteer hours for The Bloom Center. There she worked with special needs high school students and adults to build their job training skills through the art of gardening. She exhibited compassion, selflessness and dedication to teaching these brilliant minds how to function in the world as they grow older. She has helped to make a lasting impact for over 15 peers in less than one school year.

Danyra seeks to be a beacon of hope for others, showing them that overcoming adversity is possible.

Danyra babysits and works one-on-one with other kids in foster care to build their learning and calm them in their hardest moments. She volunteers for a church-built program called Uniquely Growing in Christ, assisting in hosting respite nights for special needs adults to be able to participate in activities and quality time with others, giving their parents a break as well.

Danyra graduated this past May and will attend Pellissippi State this fall.

Again, we at KnoxTNToday and our partners are honored to recognize Danyra with the Hero Kid Award and a ceremony will follow in the next few weeks.

