Tennessee Vacation Guide provides a variety of possibilities for family outings from day trips to weeklong vacations.

This week, the suggestions for Spring Break in Tennessee include destinations in Johnson City on the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park, the Townsend Tuckaleechee Caverns, Deep Creek in Chattanooga, or the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area right in Knoxville.

If you are wanting to venture further west, the guide takes us to the Nashville and Memphis area attractions such as Soar Adventure Tower in Franklin and Shelby Farms Park in Memphis plus many more potential locations.

Whatever your adventures over the Spring Break, be aware of the necessary safety precautions and have fun!

