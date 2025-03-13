During the first week of March 2025, a total of 1,474 documents were submitted as new records. Of those, 286 were trust deeds (loans) with a combined value of $90.44 million. There were nine loans of $1 million or more with the largest one coming in at $7.3 million, backed by American National Bank of Texas. Genisys Credit Union loaned $3.5 million, and Smartbank funded two on the list, one for $2.75 million and the other for $1 million. The others are as follows:

Warranty deeds (property sales) valued at $136.75 million accounted for 245 recordings. Five commercial properties were included in the dozen transfers with sales prices over $1 million, one property changing hands twice.

The highest valued property was the rehab hospital on Middlebrook Pike. Capital Growth Medvest Knoxville LLC sold the 5.97-acre campus of the Knoxville Rehab Hospital to HCII-1250 Tennova Medical Way LLC for $35.19 million.

Just down the street at 2900 Lakebrook Blvd., The Atria Weston Place Senior Living was also the subject of a sale last week. Atrium at Weston Place LLC sold the property to Knox Landing LLC for $3.25 million.

Farther west off Dutch Town Road, RCM Properties and ABW Properties GP made a sale. Harper Properties LP bought the industrial building at 10351 Deerborn Lane for $2.75 million.

Three of the commercial property sales were for properties in North Knoxville. A private party sold the Inskip Townhouses at 4820 Scheel Road to KBA Knoxville LLC for $1.9 million.

The last property sold twice in the same week. A private party sold the large warehouse building at 2401 Dutch Valley Drive to DVP LLC for $2.2 million. Then, a few days later, DVP LLC sold the property to AIE Knoxville LLC for $3.95 million. DVP LLC entered into a purchase agreement in 2022 and that conveyance memorialized the purchase agreement.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated:

We have had calls from residents who recently purchased a home or property and received a letter from a company offering to provide a copy of their deed for $89-$119. This is not sent from the Knox County Register’s office. Copies of your deeds are available for a nominal fee by calling the office at 865-215-2330.

If you haven’t already enrolled in the Property Fraud Alert Program in place for Knox County homeowners, here is your weekly reminder to sign up. Just go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts to enroll. If any documents are recorded in the names you enroll, you will receive a notification via email. It is easy to enroll, and it’s FREE!

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.