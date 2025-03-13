With St. Patrick’s Day weekend upon us, we’ve picked a few select events around town that celebrate the Irish, while maybe being celebrated by some who are just there for a good time. Regardless of what kind of event you’re looking for, or regardless of what you’re celebrating, you’ll hopefully find some luck in and around Downtown Knoxville this weekend. Just make sure you’re wearing green!

Failure: A Love Story – Clarence Brown Theater (March 12 – April 6, 7 p.m.)

In the intimacy of Clarence Brown’s Lab Theater, patrons can experience the immersion that these campus thespians offer while being mere inches away from the action. In “Failure: A Love Story” we’re being transported to 19th century Chicago, where three sisters struggle to stay alive and try to gain some perspective in the meantime. These student performers bring a world of class to every production they muster up.

Hot Peas ‘N Butter – Bijou Theater (March 13, 6:30 p.m.)

As a part of the Bijou’s imagination series, they’re bringing family acts from around the country, with this one being entertaining and educational. The group is award-winning, providing interactive segments and even including up to five different languages throughout the show. This is a wonderful and affordable Friday night on the town with the kiddos, getting them immersed in different cultures through song and dance.

Tavern Notes: Maker Exchange (March 14, 7 p.m.)

The Maker Exchange is still hosting its weekly concert series, with live music soundtracking a delicious menu. Come stop in for a bite and a sip while one of their talented musicians provides an intimate set to kick off your weekend. While the event is free, there’s plenty of opportunity to shop local while you’re there!

Daniel Kimbro – Laurel Theater (March 14, 8 p.m.)

Have a back porch evening at the Laurel Theater, where Daniel Kimbro will be bringing his roots-infused sound and matter-of-fact songwriting to another stop along his album release tour. A wickedly talented musician and fly-fisher, Kimbro is Grammy nominated and recognized for his immense expertise in Americana and folk music.

Rodney Carrington – Civic Auditorium (March 14, 7 p.m.)

A black sheep of country music, Rodney Carrington operates mainly on irony. His writing is constantly poking fun at the cowboy stereotypes he perceives are taken a little too seriously, packaging them into a far more raunchy delivery than his traditional counterparts. While this event has no age restriction, it’s probably best suited for adults.

Knox Shamrock Fest – World’s Fair Park (March 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

This family-friendly St. Patrick’s day celebration has got it all. Fun-runs, food, face paint, inflatables, Irish dancing and even a few select adult beverages plucked from The Emerald Isle. While the Lucky Kidney Run starts at 10 a.m., festivities will be happening well into the afternoon. Come join one of the most lively celebrations of the weekend right on the cusp of downtown!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Downtown Knoxville (March 15, 1 p.m.)

A midday pit-stop can be found cruising down Gay Street, with the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade taking place with a number of floats and participants. Almost all of the funds raised will go to support Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, and the parade is looking to build on their record-setting attendance achieved last year. There’s plenty of opportunity to be charitable while having a good time with this one.

St. Patrick’s Day Paddy Hard Bar Crawl – Various Locations (March 15 & 16, 4-10 p.m.)

For the night owls and young bucks, the real party is starting as everyone else is winding down. The Paddy Hard Bar Crawl will be hitting a number of local favorites, offering premier access and select drink deals to help soak in the holiday. While the Tennessee River may not be green, the green beers will still be flowing all around Knoxville’s Downtown and Old City. This event is for people 21 and older.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.