For more than two decades, Beth Bradley has been a guiding force at Wallace Real Estate, shaping the careers of countless agents and fostering a culture of growth, professionalism and integrity. As the principal broker of Wallace’s Bearden office, Beth’s leadership is rooted in a deep understanding of the industry, a passion for mentorship and an unwavering dedication to helping agents succeed.

Beth’s journey in real estate began in 1998 when she joined Wallace Real Estate’s staff after spending 11 years as a stay-at-home mom. A newspaper job listing led to an interview with Jim Wallace, and despite financial uncertainties, Beth followed her instincts — and her faith — accepting a position that would change the course of her career.

With a background in a commercial construction family and a brother working as a real estate broker in Florida, Beth had always been surrounded by the industry. However, it wasn’t until Wallace’s top-producing agent, Fran Gray, encouraged her to get her real estate license that she began to see her own potential as a Realtor. While the cost of licensing, exams and association fees initially seemed out of reach, Beth trusted that the right opportunities would come — and they did. She worked odd jobs while taking real estate classes on weekends, determined to build a future for herself and her children.

Earning her license in 2000 was just the beginning. Beth saw an opportunity and immersed herself in the industry, driven by a desire to learn and grow. By 2003, she had earned her broker’s license, and in 2004, she became a principal broker — a role she has now held for over 21 years. Throughout her tenure, Beth has remained committed to one central goal: empowering her agents.

“When agents take the real estate classes and pass the exams, they are no closer to having the knowledge of practicing real estate than they were before,” Beth explains. “I’m not someone who likes to start anything blindly. I like to know what I’m doing and do it to the best of my ability. That’s what Wallace offers new and seasoned agents — we teach them how to build their business and how to represent clients with the highest level of professionalism, honesty and integrity.”

Beth sees herself not only as a broker but as a mentor, coach and advocate for her agents. From submitting their license applications to guiding them through their first transactions and beyond, she is deeply invested in their success. “When they succeed, I succeed,” she says.

Wallace Real Estate’s commitment to agent development is evident in its robust training programs, hands-on mentorship and a culture of continuous learning. Under Beth’s leadership, agents at the Bearden office are equipped with the skills, knowledge and ethical foundation to thrive in a competitive industry.

Two decades after taking a leap of faith and stepping into real estate, Beth Bradley continues to make an impact — not just in transactions, but in the lives and careers of the agents she leads.

Learn more or connect with Wallace Real Estate.

