Dogwood Arts is pleased to announce the appointment of Eddie Mannis and Cory Dickson as the 2025 Dogwood Arts co-chairs. Since 1961, two esteemed community leaders have served as ambassadors for the organization, representing its mission with distinction and dedication.

This longstanding tradition began alongside the inaugural Dogwood Arts Festival, following the planting of the first Dogwood Trail in 1955. As Dogwood Arts prepares to commemorate ‘Seven Decades in Bloom’ in 2025, the organization is honored to welcome Mannis and Dickson into this prestigious leadership role, entrusting them with the responsibility of championing its legacy and guiding its vision for the future.

Eddie Mannis brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as Dogwood Arts co-chair in 2006 alongside Brenda McSpadden and as board president after that. In addition to these roles, he also co-founded the Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition with Bart Watkins in 2007. After helping preserve the organization through some challenging years, he is excited to be returning to the organization as it is thriving to help continue the upward momentum.

Cory Dickson’s history with Dogwood Arts dates back to the 1990s when she performed during the opening ceremonies of the 1999 Dogwood Arts Festival Market Square. Over the years, she has remained actively involved with the organization, supporting its initiatives through sponsorship with Dickson Media & Events via the Alternative Bottle Project and clients like Dollywood. Her deep-rooted passion for the arts and commitment to community engagement will play a key role in her work as co-chair this year.

Dogwood Arts is confident that under the leadership of Mannis and Dickson, the organization will continue to flourish, expanding its impact and fostering meaningful connections within the community.

For more information about Dogwood Arts and its upcoming programs, visit https://www.dogwoodarts.com/

