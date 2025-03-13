Three 4-inch pies available for $14 at Buttermilk Sky Pie locations on 3/14, aka 3.14 to celebrate Pi Day! Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, a brand of pie shops offering the taste of Southern tradition using time-honored recipes and traditional baking methods, celebrates Pi Day on 3.14, offering guests choices of three 4-inch pies from a selection of various flavors, including signature pies: Key Lime, Granny’s Apple and I-40.

“Our pies are infinitely good, so it’s natural to align with a day dedicated to an infinite number that makes a circle,” says Meredith Layton, co-founder of Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. “Celebrating Pi Day, or as we like to say Pi(e) Day, with a 3.14-related deal is a funny, punny way to thank our current guests and invite others to give us a try. You’ll quickly realize that our pies are perfect for more than one day a year.”

The Pi Day promotion is available at both locations:

11525 Parkside Dr., in Knoxville, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

5400 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information about the brand, visit www.buttermilkskypie.com.