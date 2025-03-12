For Women’s History Month, Knox County Public Library is honoring the lives of literary women from the area. This week, we are taking a look at the life of Frances Hodgson Burnett, author of The Secret Garden. On Saturday, March 15, we are pleased to partner with Union Avenue Books to present a Zoom storytime with biographer Angelica Shirley Carpenter, whose latest book is The Secret Gardens of Frances Hodgson Burnett. She details Burnett’s time before writing her blockbuster children’s novels. The event is set for 11 a.m. at Lawson McGhee Library (500 W. Church Ave).

Frances Hodgson Burnett (1849-1924) was once the toast of the literary world and is still known around the world today for A Little Princess, Little Lord Fauntleroy and The Secret Garden. Burnett’s books have inspired more than 50 movies and TV series, the most recent of which was released in 2020, staring Colin Firth and which was the fourth film adaptation of the 1911 The Secret Garden.

Her journey to Knoxville was a tumultuous one, worthy of a novel itself. She was born in Manchester England, to a well-to-do ironmonger father who died suddenly of stroke. Between her father’s untimely death and the demise of Manchester’s cotton-based economy during the American Civil War, her family was nearly destitute. Her uncle, who had a thriving dry goods store in New Market, Tennessee, persuaded the family to move here. However, the end of the Civil War brought on the decline of her uncle’s business as well.

A young Frances Hodgson turned to writing to earn money. Her first story was published in Godey’s Lady’s Book, launching a prolific career. She wrote constantly for five years straight and gained an international following. By 1869, the 20-year-old woman had earned enough money to move her family to a better house in town. She lived in several places in Knoxville, the first house is believed to be on the hill where Knoxville College now sits, and her famous home known as Vagabondia was in the Maplehurst area.

Burnett is one of several world-renowned authors who called Knoxville home.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.