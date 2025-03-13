Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Train hijacked in Pakistan

Baloch ethnic fighters hijacked a train, threatening to kill the 400 passengers if the Pakistani government didn’t agree to a prisoner exchange. 104 passengers have been rescued but security personnel remain hostage on the train. Several injured rescued passengers were taken to the hospital

Chinese warships circle Australia

In a supposed routine maneuver, three Chinese warships have been sailing around Australia even within its exclusive economic zone for the past month. Firing live shot near commercial airspace, civilian flights were forced to reroute. Although, the flotilla have now headed toward Indonesia, the Australian government is questioning its aging defense system.

Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire: Russia?

The U.S. proposed agreement for a 30-day ceasefire has been agreed to by Ukraine, resulting in a renewal of military support by the United States. Russia had yet to respond to the proposal as of this writing.

National headlines:

The Department of Education has cuts

The U. S. Department of Education was reduced by more than 1,000 workers who were let go this week. Only the Congress can abolish the department that was brought to fruition by the Jimmy Carter administration. Carter, himself, questioned the value of the department at the time since the states determined curriculum, teacher pay and testing requirements as they continue to do today. The money that flows through the department for low-income and disabled students is set by Congress as well and only can be eliminated by Congress. As a former public-school educator, it will be interesting to see the impact of this decision as to whether it lessens the federal grip on education decisions or not.

American college student still missing in Dominican Republic

University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki went missing last week at a Puna Cana resort while on vacation with five other female friends on Spring Break. Konanki was last seen walking on the beach in the early hours of March 6 after the resort had experienced a 22-hour power outage. The Dominican Republic and Puna Cana is on Level 2 Travel Advisory, meaning “Exercise increased caution due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health and piracy. Some areas have increased risk.”

State headlines:

Tennessee State Parks announces Ryan Jolley to new role

Ryan Jolley has been added to the Tennessee State Parks staff as the accessibility coordinator, an important new role to help continue the progress of improving park accessibility. Jolley, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic retinal disease at age 10 and has since lived his life legally blind, will advise, train and advance projects that result in increased access to outdoor experiences in Tennessee State Parks and beyond. Find more information on park accessibility here.

The University of Tennessee being investigated for Civil Rights violations

Dept. of Education launched an investigation into all but two universities, including the University of Tennessee, issuing letters warning of potential enforcement actions if institutions do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus.

Local headlines:

Roane State receives $125,000 from Truist Foundation for new KC health science campus

Roane State Foundation has received a $125,000 grant from Truist Foundation in support of Knox Regional Health Science Education Center, a new Roane State 130,000-square-foot facility under construction at 9575 Sherrill Boulevard, across from Parkwest Medical Center.

Planning Commission to hear South Knox Campground plans today

The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission will meet today at 1:30 p.m. in the Main Assembly room, 400 Main St, 37902. The commission will review the special use for a campground with a maximum of 6 campsites, 15 tiny mobile home cabins, 6 cabins, 1 bath house, and 1 sauna in the locations depicted on a presented site plan, subject to 6 conditions.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

