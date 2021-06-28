Tennessee football recovery is all uphill

Caution: What follows is a combination of homespun idioms, powerful philosophy, simple logic and common sense. It may not mix well with Tennessee football.

Josh Heupel’s reconstruction project is going to take a while. It appears to be all uphill. Sorry to say the outlook is a bit more challenging than I previously thought. It might even get worse before it gets better.

“No use crying over spilt milk.”

The highly regarded freshman quarterback, Kaidon Salter, top signee by the previous coaching staff, projected leader for the future, is gone. Two strikes and you’re out.

Kaidon, Oh Kaidon, we hardly knew you.

The Texas lad came to Tennessee and went from Tennessee without ever participating in a formal practice, much less taking an official snap. His only stats are in the police file.

Let’s cut Kaidon some slack. Let’s say the March “incident” (select cover word) at a campus dorm was not his idea, that he just went along with the crowd.

For clarification purposes only, it wasn’t an incident. It was an invasion by four big males who allegedly entered a Stokely Hall suite uninvited. One or more went to another room and supposedly took items belonging to the legal tenant. The primary victim and his roommate, unable to identify the Volunteers without numbers on their shirts, did not want to talk about what went missing.

Hmmmm.

The eventual arrest of the intruders was for possession of drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia. More volatile accusations like assault and burglary sort of faded away. Coach Heupel handed down indefinite suspensions.

“A word to the wise is sufficient.”

To cut Salter some more slack, let’s say his involvement was just a bad decision by a 17-year-old. He was given a route to recovery. In early April, he offered an apology “to my team, my coaches, Vol fans and my parents for my negative choices.”

He said his goal was to eliminate distractions, get on the field and earn back respect. He followed the straight and narrow long enough to be reinstated.

“Do what you are supposed to do and a lot of other things will work out.”

He failed again. At a crucial time in the recruiting calendar, when top prospects and their families are checking out the Tennessee culture, the freshman quarterback reengaged with police at 3 one morning. It was a minor violation, no functional taillights and a shade over the license plate on the car he was driving.

Things got a bit worse when officers discovered the bag of marijuana nearby, obviously discarded when blue lights were flashing.

Heupel did what he had to do. He dismissed Kaidon Salter from the Tennessee team.

“If we don’t learn from the past, we are destined to repeat our blunders.”

Salter did not exactly accept responsibility for what he did to the Vols. His excuse was “I’m human.”

I remember when Tennessee fans were very excited about the recruitment of Kaidon Salter. Tennessee fans were very supportive when his father was ill and needed financial help. Tennessee fans were optimistic that Kaidon could challenge for the quarterback job without spring practice.

That part was just wishful thinking. As Jeremy Pruitt is gone from the coaching office because of disregard for the rules, so is his primary signee gone from the Volunteers.

From the beginning, there was something curious about the recruitment of Salter. Three days after April’s Fool 2020, he cut the pursuing crowd of colleges down to 11 worthy of consideration. They were, in alphabetical order, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCLA and Utah.

I kept looking at those names and asking myself why some were on that list and why Texas A&M and Texas were not. Salter was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, homegrown, Cedar Hill, 16 miles southwest of downtown Dallas. The high school nickname is Longhorns.

“So, maybe he is a bad egg?”

Don’t think so. Good grades. Good family. Upstanding reputation.

“Count your blessings, not your problems.”

I do believe Heupel knows where he intends to go. As of now, he has four other quarterbacks. Only one of his assistant coaches is a proven big-time recruiter (SEC) but the others seem to have personality, energy and effort. There are sound indications they can teach and develop. Maybe, just maybe, they will exceed expectations.

“Life is full of surprises; some are bad.”

Another setback occurred. A genuine Vol legacy, running back Dallan Hayden of Christian Brothers in Memphis, chose Ohio State in a head-to-head recruiting race with Tennessee. Dallan’s dad is Vol for life Aaron Hayden, early 1990s, more than 2,000 yards running in orange, NFL experience, Super Bowl ring.

Heupel came in late in the chase for Dallan but competing coaches and observers gave Tennessee a legitimate chance. At least for now, the Buckeyes have the commitment.

That is a double whammy, a Tennessee talent lost and another grenade for rivals to throw. I can hear the fallout: The Volunteers can’t convince one of their own. That forthcoming NCAA penalty is too much to overcome. In-state players are going elsewhere.

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles.”

Free advice to fans: Do not despair. Keep the faith. Try to be patient. The current UT administration, the current coaching staff and about half the players had nothing to do with the on-going plight. At least some degree of recovery is out there – somewhere.

“If you’re walking the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll get there.”

Marvin West welcomes reader comments or questions. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com