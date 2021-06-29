Services Friday for Jimbo Duncan

James “Jimbo” Duncan, a well-known local gospel musician and business owner, has died. Mr. Duncan, 69, was the owner/operator of Jimbo’s Central City Floral for 20 years after having worked in the floral department of Star Sales for 33 years. For the past 22 years, he served as pianist for Olivet Baptist Church. According to his obituary, here, he had sung and played for over 3,000 funerals during his lifetime. Services are set for 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel.