Teacher of the Week winners

United Way of Greater Knoxville and University of Tennessee Athletics have partnered to bring recognition and gratitude to our community’s educators. The Teacher of the Week initiative, now running, accepts nominations from the community and chooses one teacher per week as the winner. The Teacher of the Week will receive two tickets to a UT basketball game, an autographed collectible premium item from Tennessee men’s coach Rick Barnes, a prize pack from United Way, and recognition on the Rick Barnes TV show.

The week 3 winner is Jill Luby from Northshore Elementary, first grade teacher Knox County Schools. She attended the Missouri basketball game on Saturday.

The week 4 winner is Michael Bradburn from Alcoa Elementary, Alcoa City School District. He attended the Mississippi State game on Tuesday.

Knox TN Today is proud to donate space to promote this initiative with a link on Our Town Kids page through the promotion. Find it here.

Story provided by United Way of Greater Knoxville. For more information go here or call 865-521-5580.