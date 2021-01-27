Morgan plans weekend concerts

Sarah Kate Morgan, dulcimer player and folk arts director at Hindman Settlement School in Kentucky, will host two virtual concerts this weekend. Morgan is a Union County native who studied traditional music, Appalachian studies and arts entrepreneurship at Morehead State University. At age 18, she won the National Mountain Dulcimer championship. (And she’s got a cat named Dolly Purrton.) The first concert is 7-8 p.m. CT, Friday, Jan. 29, via Zoom. Ticket info here. The second is 7 p.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 30, on Facebook as part of the Columbus Folk Music concert series. Ticket not required, but donations accepted.

Auditions ahead for “The Snow Queen” and “The Velveteen Rabbit” at Knoxville Children’s Theatre. Info here.