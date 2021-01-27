Come plant a tree at Collier Preserve

Carol Evans has issued the call. Come Saturday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to noon to Collier Preserve, the new park on Emory Road adjacent to the Powell Branch Library. Volunteers will plant 42 two-inch caliper trees. Be there at 9 sharp for training.

Register here to volunteer.

The 12-acre preserve, donated by Bob and Louise Collier, borders Beaver Creek and was previously a working farm.

“Dr. Collier wanted nothing more than for Collier Preserve to be a great place for people and creatures – especially birds – to interact with nature,” Evans said. “Of particular interest to Dr. Collier was reforesting the land.

“To honor his life and vision, Legacy Parks Foundation is taking steps to make Collier Preserve a Level 1 Tennessee Certified Arboreta.

“Becoming an arboretum requires identifying and labeling 30 different tree species. This type of certification expands the opportunity for the public to see many varieties of trees, discover their different names, appearances and uses, and to learn of the benefits that trees provide to the environment, our communities and our state. The trees will be labeled for easy identification and a map with tree locations will be installed.”

Legacy Parks and Trees Knoxville are co-hosting the workday. Evans said six species of trees will be planted – rain, shine or snow. Volunteers should park across Emory Road at Powell United Methodist Church, 323 W. Emory Road.

The Collier Preserve is an active construction site. A walking trail has been installed and the TVA Retirees group installed four benches. Still to come are parking spaces. The Colliers donated the land to Legacy Parks Foundation which applied deed restrictions to prevent development.

Dr. Collier gave final approval to the sign and helped Evans mark the locations for the new trees in mid-December. He died on Dec. 31, 2020, at age 81.