The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released the State of the Child in Tennessee 2025 Report, offering a comprehensive snapshot of how children, youth, and families across the state are doing. This annual report brings together publicly available data to highlight trends and outcomes across a wide range of issues, from maternal and prenatal health to the experiences of young people transitioning out of foster care.

Key takeaways in the 2025 report include:

Data collected from food banks across the state highlights the rise in demand for food assistance during the temporary suspension of SNAP benefits.

Child poverty rates slightly decreased from 2023 to 19.1 percent but remain higher than the national average.

In 2025, the median market rate for infant center-based childcare was $13,926 annually, making it more expensive than in-state tuition at all four of Tennessee’s public universities.

Post-pandemic, the state has seen steady improvement in the percentage of elementary students meeting or exceeding expectations on TCAP English Language Arts, rising from 31.4 percent to 43.4 percent.

In FY2025, 531 youth who aged out of foster care accepted Bright Futures (formerly Extension of Foster Care Services), the largest number ever served.

In 2023, Tennessee had a child and teen death rate of 32.2 per 100,000, the state’s highest since 2000.

“As we strive to create a brighter future for children, youth, and families across Tennessee, it’s important to pause and celebrate the progress we’ve made,” said TCCY Executive Director Richard Kennedy. “At the same time, we remain committed to investing in the work that will make Tennessee the best place for every child and family.”

Release Information: The State of the Child in Tennessee 2025 Report is available on our website at https://www.tn.gov/tccy/programs0/kc-pubs-nav.html.

