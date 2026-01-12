Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee distributed food to 550 families during just one holiday distribution, thanks to the help of area athletes.

University of Tennessee football stars Chris and Colin Brazzell helped to raise awareness and financial support for the distribution at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

In a separate effort, the Knoxville Smokies packed boxes of canned goods at the Second Harvest warehouse in order to kick off a food drive at their stadium during the season.

Volunteers are what make the community support reach those in need.

