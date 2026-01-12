When conversations turn to incarceration and reentry in East Tennessee, they often focus on men. But women are cycling through jails and prisons at alarming rates as well—frequently carrying deeper layers of trauma, fewer support systems, and far less visibility once they return home.

FOCUS Ministries exists for those women.

Operating inside jails and prisons across Knox, Anderson, Bledsoe, Sullivan—and soon Scott and Blount counties—FOCUS provides faith-based programming for incarcerated women and long-term, structured support after release. Its mission is straightforward but demanding: help women break generational cycles of addiction and incarceration and walk in lasting freedom.

Savannah Ford knows exactly why that matters.

Ford is now a staff member at FOCUS. But her relationship with the ministry began when a judge gave her what she calls “enough rope to hang myself”—or a chance to finally change.

After years of addiction, repeated overdoses, and multiple felony charges, Ford found herself facing serious prison time. Instead, the court allowed her to enter treatment through FOCUS. “That blew my mind,” she said. “I was fully prepared to be sentenced. And suddenly, the door opened.”

Behind the Walls

FOCUS’s work begins inside correctional facilities, where volunteers lead structured classes that blend cognitive-behavioral tools, life skills, and biblical teaching. In Knox County alone, women participate in 12-week semesters that function much like school—characterized byconsistent attendance, accountability, and relationship-building.

“The material matters,” Ford said. “But the relationships matter more. These women are hungry. They want to be taught. They want to be seen as people—not problems.”

Beyond the Walls

FOCUS also operates a women’s reentry house with 12 beds, serving women for nine to twelve months after release. While space is limited, the support is not.

Case managers help women obtain identification, apply for jobs, secure transportation, access food assistance, and navigate probation requirements. The goal isn’t just sobriety—it’s stability.

“One of the biggest barriers after incarceration is simply not knowing what to do first,” Ford explained. “Even going to Walmart can feel overwhelming. We walk with them step by step.”

Treating the Whole Person

FOCUS approaches recovery as more than compliance. Ford points to trauma as the common denominator behind most addiction. Many of the women served score high on Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) assessments—a strong predictor of substance use and incarceration later in life.

“The gateway drug is trauma,” she said plainly. “If you don’t address that, you’re just managing symptoms.”

That philosophy shapes everything FOCUS does—from counseling and discipleship to family restoration and community partnerships. The ministry is recognized as a Certified Recovery Congregation in Tennessee, reflecting its commitment to trauma-informed care, collaboration, and long-term engagement.

Proof in the People

Ford’s own story is the clearest evidence of what works.

After completing the program, she stayed involved—first as a volunteer, then on staff. She is now a college senior, sober, employed, and helping other women find their footing.

“I thought at best I’d manage a restaurant,” she said. “I never imagined college. Or stability. Or purpose. But God was bigger than my doubts.”

FOCUS Ministries doesn’t promise quick fixes. It offers something harder—and far more effective: time, structure, accountability, and hope.

For women returning home from jail with everything stacked against them, that can mean the difference between another arrest and a new life.

Det. Brandon Burley (Ret.), M.P.A., is a criminal justice educator whose academic work focuses on reducing recidivism through public policy. He has authored several criminal justice books and has been published in national law enforcement publications.

Follow Detective Burley on Facebook.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.