The city of Knoxville Fire Department is proud to announce a historic safety milestone: zero fire-related civilian deaths in 2025. This achievement reflects the Department’s unwavering commitment to fire prevention, rapid emergency response, thorough fire investigation, and community safety education.

“Saving lives is our highest priority,” said Fire Chief Stan Sharp. “Reaching zero fire deaths in 2025 is a tribute to the dedication of our firefighters, the effectiveness of our prevention programs, and the fire-safe practices adopted by Knoxville residents.”

Impact of Fire Prevention and Safety Efforts

Over the past decade, fire safety efforts across the country have helped reduce the rate of fire deaths, but fires remain a serious public safety concern. In the United States in 2023, there were approximately 3,670 civilian fire deaths and 13,350 fire-related injuries. On average, a home fire death occurs every three hours nationwide, underscoring the importance of prevention and preparedness.

National data also show

Cooking is the leading cause of residential building fires, accounting for more reported fires and injuries than any other cause.

“Other unintentional, careless” actions rank highest among fire death causes, reflecting the dangers of unattended cooking, careless handling of ignition sources, or unsafe activity.

Electrical malfunctions and smoking materials are among the top contributors to fire deaths and injuries across the U.S.

Leading Causes of Fires and Preventive Focus

Cooking Fires: Cooking equipment remains the leading cause of residential fires and associated injuries nationwide. Simple safety measures — such as never leaving the kitchen unattended, keeping flammable materials away from heat sources, and using timers — can significantly reduce the risk of a cooking fire.

Careless Smoking: Smoking materials remain a major factor in fatal fires. Proper disposal of cigarettes and avoiding smoking indoors or in bed are critical steps every household can take to reduce risk.

Electrical Safety: Faulty wiring, overloaded circuits, and malfunctioning electrical devices contribute significantly to fire incidents and injuries. Regular inspection, safe use of extension cords, and avoiding overloading outlets are key preventive strategies.

“Our firefighters don’t just respond to emergencies — they work every day to prevent them,” said Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “From inspecting buildings and installing smoke alarms to teaching fire safety in classrooms, prevention work saves lives long before a call is ever made.”

While Knoxville’s zero fire deaths in 2025 is an extraordinary achievement, fire safety remains a shared responsibility. Residents are encouraged to:

Test smoke alarms monthly and replace batteries at least yearly.

Create and practice a home fire escape plan.

Never leave cooking unattended.

Use electrical equipment safely and avoid overloading outlets.

Dispose of smoking materials safely and never smoke in bed.

(This release includes national fire safety data from the U.S. Fire Administration and National Fire Protection Association to provide context on fire risks and prevention strategies in the United States.)

For any questions, contact Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks at Mwilbanks@knoxvilletn.gov / 865-964-4368.

