Taylor Parsons from Mountain City, Tennessee, was crowned Miss Food City 2025 at the 32nd annual Miss Food City Pageant on Saturday, March 8, at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. The pageant showcases talented young women from across the region, competing for the opportunity to represent Food City throughout the year. Judging criteria include private interview, sportswear, professional attire, evening wear and on-stage questions.

Parsons, a 2024 graduate of East Tennessee State University, said she is looking forward “to a full calendar and an even fuller heart during my year of service.” She succeeds Addison Smith of Abingdon, Virginia, who held the title in 2024.

Parsons majored in political science at ETSU and plans to pursue a career in pediatric neurology. She managed to graduate from college debt-free after the unexpected loss of her father during her freshman year.

She will represent Food City at events and activities throughout the year, including the Food City 500 and Food City 300 NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We would like to thank the accomplished young ladies who competed in this year’s pageant. We certainly wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We are excited to have Taylor represent our company and look forward to working with her throughout the year.”

Elizabeth Kiser of Kingsport, Tennessee, was named first runner-up and Isabella Horn of Grundy, Virginia, was selected as second runner-up. Kaitlyn Thacker, also of Kingsport, received the Miss Photogenic award.

The pageant was sponsored by WXBQ-96.9 FM 24 Carrot Country and directed by the Twin City Woman’s Club. Event proceeds benefit Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing, thanked the sponsors, entertainers and WXBQ Carrot Country radio for continued promotional and advertising support.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 158 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.