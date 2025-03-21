Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians will host the second annual “Great Cookie Tasting” with Yee-Haw Brewing Co. on Tuesday, March 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 745 N. Broadway, for an adult evening of food, beverages and fun.

Tickets are $25 at CookieTasting.org. The price includes one flight of beer expertly paired with four signature Girl Scout cookies. The event also includes trivia and an opportunity to vote on the best beer and cookie pairing. The first 150 guests will receive a complimentary beer glass.

Attendees also will have a final opportunity to purchase Girl Scout Cookies from community troops.

Proceeds from the event stay local and help bridge the Girl Scout experience funding gap, enrich program offerings and support regional camps and community troops.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.