A good marriage works through all seasons. That was the case with Bill and Mary Beth New, who would have been married 63 years this summer. Bill died on February 27, 2025, after four years of declining health.

William R. New III, 84, had a distinguished career in education and an active role at Fountain City Presbyterian Church. He was the clock operator for UT women’s basketball from 2001-20.

Family and friends will gather at the church, 500 Hotel Ave. in Fountain City, this Saturday, March 22, from 2-5 p.m. to visit and share memories. Mary Beth says it will be informal, in the fellowship hall, with pictures out and folks coming and going. The News had four children and their families. Full obituary here.

Mary Beth was Bill’s primary caregiver with assist from their son Brian. When she had a knee replaced last year, Bill went with her into rehab. They shared a room for two.

How did they raise four kids on a school teacher’s salary? Mary Beth said it took hard work. Some years Bill would hold down as many as six jobs. For instance, he coached the Fulton Falcons boys basketball team for 18 years before coach Jody Wright. “During the season, they played on Tuesdays and Fridays with practices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sometimes Bill wouldn’t get home until 11 p.m.

“During the team’s off-season, Bill worked as referee for biddy basketball and an umpire for softball. He taught both sessions of summer school.” And Mary Beth pitched in as well, keeping children of teachers during the couple of hours after school. When her youngest turned 7, she entered the workforce as a senior secretary at UT.

“Bill always did the right thing, and that’s how he raised his family. … I loved that precious man.”