For the fifth year in a row, Knox County Public Library’s Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS) is proud to announce its receipt of a prestigious grant from the National Film Preservation Foundation (NFPF). TAMIS will use the award of $54,400 with matching funds of $13,600 from the Friends of the Library to support the full preservation work on one of their foundational home movie collections: The Mildred Keister Dennis Home Movie Collection.

Mildred Keister Dennis (1903–1993) was a philanthropist, business owner, and filmmaker whose work offers a rich visual history of Knoxville. Her films feature deliberate portraits of historic structures, public spaces, railroads, prominent citizens, and the Great Smoky Mountains. One of the most notable pieces in her collection is the 1945 film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a community-supported homage to the 1939 Disney classic. Starring her daughter Carolyn and featuring local talent, the film was shown free of charge in schools across Tennessee, entertaining more than 30,000 children.

“We are honored to receive continued support from the National Film Preservation Foundation,” said TAMIS Director John Morton. “The Mildred Keister Dennis Collection is a treasure trove of East Tennessee history, and this grant allows us to preserve and share her remarkable legacy with future generations.”

With this grant, TAMIS will collaborate with Colorlab to duplicate approximately 10,500 feet — about seven hours — of silent Kodachrome and black-and-white 16mm film, representing roughly half of the Mildred Keister Dennis Collection. The full collection comprises 106 reels of 16mm film, and TAMIS plans to pursue future grant opportunities to complete its preservation.

“Preserving our local history is vital to understanding who we are as a community,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I’m proud that Knox County, through TAMIS, continues to be recognized nationally for its commitment to cultural preservation.”

Photos — scenes from Mildred Keister Dennis home movies

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

