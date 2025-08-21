The Knoxville Choral Society (KCS) announces its 2025–2026 concert season, an exciting series of performances that also marks a major milestone in the organization’s history: its 75th anniversary.

Since its founding in 1951, the Knoxville Choral Society has been a cornerstone of the East Tennessee arts community. Now entering its 75th season, KCS will honor its rich legacy and bright future with a powerful lineup of performances, ranging from masterworks of the classical repertoire to festive holiday traditions and a celebratory finale worthy of this historic year.

“This season is a tribute to the singers, conductors, audiences, and supporters who have helped shape the Knoxville Choral Society over the past seven and a half decades,” said Dr. John R. Orr. “We’re honored to celebrate our 75th anniversary by sharing music that connects, uplifts, and inspires.”

To see the schedule and purchase tickets visit www.knoxvillechoralsociety.org.

