Cascading Colors is a group exhibition by watercolorist Mary Secrist and her students on display until September 30, 2025, at the Fountain City Art Center, 213 Hotel Road, 37918. The free exhibition is open during gallery hours. A reception will be held Sunday, August 24, 2-4 p.m.

Mary taught watercolor at the Fountain City Art Center for 20 years. This group of artists has become a community of support for one another through their artistic pursuits over the years, and this exhibit showcases their successes.

Mary’s devotion to teaching shines through her students’ work.

Gallery hours: Monday -Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

