In Week Three of celebrating August being Read-A-Romance Month, we will delve into subgenres of Romance. Genre defines the overall theme of the book but the subgenre gives readers an idea of how a story may unfold including setting, character development and time period.

The most popular Romance subgenres:

Contemporary Romance features stories set in present day. Characters deal with modern problems, and the setting may be a small town or a big city. Example: The Love Haters by Katherine Center In Erotic Romance, the sexual relationship is an important part of the plot and drives the romantic relationship. Explicit sex scenes are expected. Example: Fifty Shades of Grey by E L James Fantasy Romance blends romantic relationships with fantastical elements like magic, mythical creatures and quests. Example: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Historical Romance is set in the past usually before the early 1900s. The story develops within a particular time such as medieval times, Victorian England or the American West. Example: The Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn Paranormal Romance features supernatural or fantasy elements like vampires, werewolves, witches and other mythical creatures. Example: A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness Romantic Comedy emphasizes humor. Witty banter, quirky characters and situations drive the plot and relationship forward. Example: The Hating Game by Sally Thorne Romantic Suspense blends romance with mystery. The romantic relationship develops alongside a thrilling or dangerous situation. Example: Naked in Death by J.D. Robb Young Adult Romance is written for teenage audiences. The main characters experience the challenges of romance and coming of age. Example: P.S. I Like You by Kasie West

The Love Haters by Katherine Center is a Contemporary romance but I also want to put her books in the Romantic Comedy pile, too. Katie Vaughn has issues. Her most pressing concern is to save her career, so she agreed to film a documentary in Key West with Tom “Hutch” Hutcheson, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer. One tiny problem. Katie cannot swim. Through a cast of zany characters and “I cannot believe this is happening” situations, Center crafts a fun love story in a beautiful setting.

I turned the last page of The Love Haters before the horrific floods in Texas, so I had a bit more context about the training and dangers of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmers. Petty Officer Scott Ruskan saved 165 lives on his first mission when he was called to Camp Mystic! Sometimes fiction becomes reality.

This is not the first time I have recommended novels by Katherine Center. If the library holds list is too long for The Love Haters, check out these titles from a previous article in August 2024.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent book store each week.

